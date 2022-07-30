Rochester police fatally shoot ax-wielding robbery suspect

Published 6:08 pm Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Associated Press

ROCHESTER — A Rochester police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect who was armed with an ax, authorities said Saturday.

Police say the man stole cash from a Rochester business about 11 p.m. on Friday and fled in a van. Officers located the van about two hours later, at which time the suspect got out of the vehicle and charged at an officer who fired his weapon.

Attempts to revive the man failed and he later died from his injuries, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for more than a year but has previous law enforcement experience, authorities said. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

More News

A day out on the lake

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

2 killed, including young boy, in crash on Highway 65 near Kensett

World War II, Korean War vet awarded Quilt of Valor

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials