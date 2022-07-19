Sonja Honstad

Sonja Agnes Honstad passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 23 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at church. Inurnment will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery.

Sonja (Ausen) Honstad was born July 4, 1945, to Eric and Viola (Reese) Ausen in Albert Lea. She grew up on her family’s farm in Freeborn and graduated from Freeborn High School in 1963. After graduating high school, she attended Waldorf College for two years and then graduated from Mankato State College. On April 18, 1969, Sonja was united in marriage to Leslie Honstad at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Cottage Grove before living in Edina for 27 years then settled back in Freeborn. Sonja was a teacher at Hilltop and Southview Elementary for several years before working and retiring from Lifetouch after 20 years. She volunteered for Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent, where she was involved with Habitat for Humanity, Meals On Wheels and several other organizations. She was also a member and the Secretary for the Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary as well as a volunteer for the Naeve Auxiliary at the Mayo Clinic gift shop in Albert Lea. Sonja was a member of West Freeborn Lutheran Church, where she served as an Altar Guild and on the Church Council. She enjoyed reading good books, working on challenging crossword puzzles, playing cards, putting jigsaw puzzles together and a social game of scrabble. Sonja also enjoyed traveling, especially family trips to Norway. Above all, Sonja loved spending time with her grandchildren, children, family, friends and her dog Kirby. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, kind heart and taking the scenic route. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sonja is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Hamilton, Jessica Wegmann (Bouch Nessar), and Janelle (Josh) Bertelson; grandchildren, Alex and Amber Hamilton, Audrey Wegmann, Jonathan and Jenna Bertelson; sisters, Elaine Seath, Virginia Kormann, Nancy (Bill) Carlson, JoAnne (Jim) Hale, Linda (Steve Tyacke) Honstad; brothers, John (Ann Conger) Ausen, Bob (Sherry) Ausen, and David (Becky) Ausen; and many nieces and nephews and former son-in-law, Tim Wegmann.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Honstad; parents Eric and Viola Ausen.

It was Sonja’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to “West Freeborn Lutheran Church” and sent to Sonja Honstad Memorial Tribune, c/o Jessica Wegmann 7312 Cornelia Drive Edina, MN 55435.