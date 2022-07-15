Susan Marie “Sue” Stiles, 62, of Clarks Grove, MN, passed away at her home on June 24, 2022.

Born on July 9, 1959, in Rockford, Illinois, she was a daughter of Albert Groth and June (Chadbourn) Menke. Susan worked in healthcare as a nursing aid. Caring and visiting with the residents brought her great joy. Susan enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, watching her favorite game shows, and collecting various items.

Survivors include two daughters, Cass Quickstad and Marie Rausch; six grandchildren, Cain Quickstad, Trent Quickstad, Taylor Quickstad, Caylea Quickstad, Tyler Quickstad, and Gemma Rausch; a great-grandson, Micah Quickstad; and two siblings; Tim Groth and Laurie (Fred) Peaslee.

In addition to her parents, Albert and June, Susan was preceded in death by her stepfather, Daniel Menke; maternal grandparents, Ella and Floyd Chadbourn; paternal grandparents, Julius and Mildred Groth; and a brother, Randy Groth.

Services for Susan will be held privately.