Thomas C. Attig

Thomas (Tom) Charles Attig, age 56, of Albert Lea, MN passed away July 7 from complications related to advanced stage Alzheimer’s disease. Tom was born on August 9th, 1965 and grew up on his family’s farm outside of Glenville, MN with his parents Harry and Lousie Attig and five siblings. In life, Tom experienced struggles related to being born with Downs Syndrome but lived life to the fullest and left a positive impact on everyone he met.

Tom graduated from high school in 1984 and moved to Albert Lea and was involved in work programs at Alpha and Cedar Valley Services. Tom loved music, going to movies, eating out at his favorite restaurants, and taking vacations, especially to Wisconsin Dells and Branson, Missouri. Tom participated in Special Olympics, competing in swimming events and as a member of the “Striker” bowling team.

Tom was a true believer and frequently stated that “Jesus is my savior”. He extended his hand to everyone he met and often said “I made a new friend”. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, gentleness, and acceptance of all. He was funny, gregarious, and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved interacting with his numerous caregivers and coworkers who were an important part of his life. Tom loved his family and spent time playing with his numerous nieces and nephews and later his great nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tom is survived by his parents, Harry and Louse Attig; siblings, Ann (Ken) O’Riley, Mary Kairouz, Melanie (Thomas) DeRoche, Linda Kral; sister-in-law Jodi Attig; nieces and nephews Kellan, Logan and Grant O’Riley, Moriah (Ryan) Kairouz-Batza, Jessica Kairouz, Miranda (Brandon) Diedrich, Molly Kral, Spencer (Amanda) Kral, Faith and Ethan Attig, Brittany Dobberstein; great nephews Rhett, Benjamin, Jack, Charlie and Emmerson, great nieces Kennedy, Jada and Emma and many friends and caretakers.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, John (Henry) Attig.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN on Friday, July 15 at 11 a.m. with a visitation held on Thursday, July 14 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to the Special Olympics or St. Judes.