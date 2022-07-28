PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a top height of 110.5 feet on a 196-foot water tower at the approx. vicinity of 105 Newton Ave, Albert Lea, Freeborn County, MN 56007. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Camille Neitzel, c.neitzel@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Square, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202.

Albert Lea Tribune:

July 27, 2022

TOWER