Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

A 2016 silver Honda Civic was reported stolen at 10:01 a.m. Thursday at 1005 St. Peter Ave.

Mirror damaged on vehicle

A driver’s side mirror was reported damaged on a vehicle at 8:55 a.m. Thursday at 803 St. Thomas Ave.

Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct

Police arrested Cody Robert Pongratz, 21, for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a U-Haul at 11:06 a.m. Thursday at 1725 E. Main St. Man arrested on warrants

Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 40, on local warrants at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at 814 Frank Hall Drive.

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 6:38 p.m. Thursday at 1514 Louis St. The break-in reportedly occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Bike stolen

Police received a report at 9:45 p.m. Thursday of a dark gray Redline BMX bike that was stolen at 718 E. Main St. The bike was valued at $450.