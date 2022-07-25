Vehicle stolen from driveway and other reports

A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway at 6:32 a.m. Friday at 1904 State St. in Albert Lea.

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 6:33 a.m. Friday of a break-in at 401 Summer Ave.

Electric scooter stolen

An electric scooter was reported stolen at 3:02 p.m. Friday at 215 E. Second St. The theft was believed to have happened the day prior.

Campaign signs stolen

Police received reports Friday afternoon of campaign signs stolen from 1102 Frank Hall Drive, 602 E. Hawthorne St., 1303 E. Hawthorne St. and 510 Johnson St.

1 cited for shoplifting

Police cited Pamela Kay Matin for shoplifting at 5:11 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. She was trespassed from the building.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Omar Rodriguez, 28, on a probation violation at 8:53 a.m. Saturday at 635 E. Sixth St.

Tree reportedly falls on house

A tree reportedly fell on a house at 3:39 p.m. Saturday at 1105 Janson St.

Woman arrested on warrant, child endangerment

Police arrested Raquel Isabel Vasquez on a local warrant and a new charge of child endangerment at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at 1201 Southview Lane.

Stolen dog reported

Police received a report of a stolen dog at 6:14 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St.

Gas taken

A six-gallon gas tank was reported stolen from a pontoon at 11:52 a.m. Sunday at a dock near the intersection of Channel Road and The Fairway. The theft occurred overnight.

Gas was reported taken from a Peterbuiilt truck at 10:17 p.m. Sunday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Window taken, damage reported

A window was reported taken from a front door and a vehicle damaged at 2:03 p.m. Sunday at 114 E. Fourth St.

Window damaged

Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Sunday of a window that was broken out of a vehicle at 300 Johnson St.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Curtis Lashon Wilkins for theft at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at 137 Bridge Ave.

Scam reported

Police received a report of a scam involving gift cards at 6:31 p.m. Sunday in Albert Lea.

Vehicle damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 9:50 p.m. Sunday at 703 E. Main St.

Semi reported missing

A 2016 International Lonestar semi was reported missing at 6:21 a.m. Monday a 1900 Sorensen Road.

Altercation with knife reported

An altercation involving a knife being pulled was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.