Vera Mae Olson

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother.

Vera Mae (Kaushagen) Olson was born June 6, 1932, at home in Geneva, MN. Her parents were Cleber and Jessie (Morck) Kaushagen. She had three older brothers; Earl, Oren, and Roy and two older sisters; Phyllis and Twylah. They moved to Albert Lea and Vera attended and graduated from ALHS.

Vera married LaVerne Olson and together they raised two daughters and a son. She loved to bake and treat her family with home-made donuts, cinnamon and caramel rolls and lefse. Vera enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. Her favorite time was living on St. Olaf Lake. Vera later divorced and moved back to Albert Lea.

She adored her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren were “icing on the cake”. In her later years she enjoyed putting puzzles together, watching the birds at her bird feeder, and seeing all the reruns of the “Western Channel”.

Vera passed away June 17th at Good Samaritan from COVID, her heart could not fight anymore.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter, Debra (Gene) Drasher, Albert Lea, and son Roy Olson, Albert Lea; grandchildren, Tom (Chrissy) Drasher of Plymouth, MN, and Dan (Vicki) Drasher of Eagan, MN, Stacy (Vern) Florek of Albertville, MN, Laura Olson and Sean, Duluth, MN, Troy Olson and Anna, Duluth, MN, and Casey Stanley of Jersey City, NJ; 9 great-grandchildren and many wonderful and caring nieces and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters and their spouses and her daughter, Jeanette (Olson) Johnson.

Thank you to all the workers and friends at Hidden Creek and to Jill for her guidance and friendship. Hugs to Station 4 at Good Samaritan for their extreme kindness and care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 2 pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, Peace and Power.