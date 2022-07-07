Verliss Wittmer, 87, passed away at the Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on June 25, 2022.

A graveside service will be held on July 11, 2022 at 3pm at Alden Cemetery, Alden, MN. Pastor Kristi Mitchell will officiate.

Verliss Carol (Rasmussen) Wittmer was born on January 19, 1935, to Ida and Leroy Rasmussen. There were several versions of her birth, but they all included snow and cold temperatures. Still today the coldest week of the year will include January 19th.

Growing up in rural Freeborn County, Verliss attended school in Freeborn and Alden. She was the oldest child in the family. Siblings included Inez (Dennis) Haukoos, John (Rosie) Rasmussen, Mary Jensen, and Mickey (Rick) Hammel.

Verliss was active in home, school, and church activities until she contracted polio. Recovery took place at the Sister Kenny Institute with time spent in an iron lung. She recovered enough to complete her senior year and graduated from Alden High School class of 1952.

Verliss married Bill Wittmer on October 4, 1953. They lived on the family farm where she raised chickens and gardened. In addition to being a farmer’s wife, Verliss worked as a secretary for the First Methodist church of Albert Lea, Ebert Plumbing and Heating in Alden and retired from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s department. Following her retirement, she remained active by assisting with the Alden food pantry and by volunteering with the Pelican Breeze.

Verliss remained active and independent for many years. She did develop post-polio syndrome resulting in weakness in her arms and legs. Her last 5 years she lived at the Albert Lea Good Samaritan Center.

Verliss is survived by daughter Carol (Gary) Davis, grandchildren Josh (Tessa) Davis, and Sara (Jake) Petersen and great grandchildren Summer, Kylie, and Brock Davis. She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, parents Ida and Leroy, parents-in-law, John and Hertha Wittmer, sister Mary Jensen, brothers-in-law Herbert and Marvin Wittmer.

Verliss will be missed by family, friends, and center staff but can now be reunited with Bill.