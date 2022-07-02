Weekly Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 1, 2022

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, both days starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday’s winners with four tables were the following:

  • First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
  • Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday winners with nine teams playing were the following: 

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
  • Third: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
  • Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Mason Cit,   Northwood and Albert Lea; several players come early and have lunch in the Center Cafe, which is open at 11 a.m.; kitchen is staffed by volunteers.

More News

United Way prepares for opening of mobile Welcome Pantry

Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea using new equipment to test hearing loss in infants

Across the Pastor’s Desk: What does freedom look like?

Robin Gudal: Remember the influence of words 

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials