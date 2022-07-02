Weekly Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center, both days starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday’s winners with four tables were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday winners with nine teams playing were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Mason Cit, Northwood and Albert Lea; several players come early and have lunch in the Center Cafe, which is open at 11 a.m.; kitchen is staffed by volunteers.