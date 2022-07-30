World War II, Korean War vet awarded Quilt of Valor

Grandson is recognized with same rank as grandfather

An Albert Lea World War II and Korean War veteran was recognized during the Albert Lea American Legion Auxiliary’s first Quilts of Valor presentation Friday for his service to the nation.

Retired Lt. Col. Charles Foster, who is 99, was joined by his daughter and grandson, who was promoted at the beginning of July to the same rank as his grandfather. Other family and friends, as well as American Legion members, were also in attendance.

Foster and his daughter, Lynda Foster-Jorgensen, also participated in an abbreviated promotion ceremony for Foster’s grandson, Hans Foster, who is serving in Altus, Oklahoma, as the director of operations for his squadron. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2007, has served on a variety of bases, has deployed to Afghanistan six times and served in Okinawa for three years, his mother said.

Charles Foster served from 1941 to 1982 during both World War II and the Korean War in what was at first known as the Army Air Corps and later became the Air Force, said Albert Lea American Legion Auxiliary President Jo Hanson. He completed his basic training in Texas, where he also was in flight school. He served in Newfoundland during the Korean War and retired from his service as a lieutenant colonel.

Hanson said Quilts of Valor began in 2003 with a quilter named Catherine Roberts when her son was deployed to Iraq. Since that time, over 300,000 quilts have been awarded.

“The mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” she said. “This Quilts of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”

Quilts are either machine or hand-quilted, must be a specific size and are labeled.

Lynda Harig said this was the local auxiliary’s first Quilts of Valor presentation and it hoped to do many more in the months ahead.

“This quilt is made for you out of admiration and respect for what you’ve done for your country,” Harig said as she and Sandy Norby presented Charles Foster with the quilit. “We salute you and thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Charles Foster thanked the American Legion for the presentation and for what it has done over the years.

“I appreciate everything that the Legion does for our city, our state and our nation,” he said.

Albert Lea American Legion Cmdr. Ole Olson said it was emotional to see Charles and Hans Foster during the ceremony. He recognized the importance of Charles Foster experiencing firsthand the transition of the Army Air Force to the U.S. Air Force.

“To understand, to witness and to appreciate the significance that you have had in the history of not only of your life, and your family, but also of a service, I have no words for that,” Olson said.

Hanson said they looked forward to presenting more quilts, and they always welcome any support for the project.