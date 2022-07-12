Youth participate in basketball camp

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Submitted

The Albert Lea boys’ basketball program hosted a basketball camp the last week in June at Albert Lea High School for children in third through eighth grades. Provided

More Sports

Long-running defamation lawsuit by coach is finally settled

Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs

Albert Lea youth finds success at national clay target tourney

Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials