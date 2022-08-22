22-FA-22-411
Published 9:49 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota
8/8/2022
State of Minnesota District Court Faribault County Fifth Judicial District
Court File Number:
22-FA-22-411
Notice of Issuance of Emergency
Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
Gary Lee Liscano
(Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat.
In the Matter of Francine Lopez?Herrera and OBO Minor Child vs Gary Lee Liscano To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:
Faribault County
District Court
415 N. Main, P.O. Box 130
Blue Earth MN 56013
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Dated: August 8, 2022
Kelly Iverson
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 17, 2022
22-FA-22-411