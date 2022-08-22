PUBLIC NOTICE

Filed in District Court

State of Minnesota

8/8/2022

State of Minnesota District Court Faribault County Fifth Judicial District

Court File Number:

22-FA-22-411

Notice of Issuance of Emergency

Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)

Gary Lee Liscano

(Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat.

In the Matter of Francine Lopez?Herrera and OBO Minor Child vs Gary Lee Liscano To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:

Faribault County

District Court

415 N. Main, P.O. Box 130

Blue Earth MN 56013

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Dated: August 8, 2022

Kelly Iverson

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 17, 2022

22-FA-22-411