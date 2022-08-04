5 file for Albert Lea School Board; filing open through next Tuesday

The time for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of Albert Lea School Board opened last week and will close next Tuesday.

Four members will be elected to the board for four-year terms. The general election will be Nov. 8.

Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk’s office, at 211 W. Richway Drive. The filing fee is $2.

To run a candidate must be eligible to vote, be 21 or older on assuming office and must have been a resident of the district for 30 days before the general election. They must also not have an affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or the next ensuing general election.

Candidates must file in the office of the school clerk and the fee paid prior to 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

Candidates who had filed as of Monday afternoon included Gary H. Lerud, Christopher John Seedorf, Davy Villarreal, Gary Schindler and Jane Kepple Johnson.

The four seats up for election on the board include those for Kim Nelson, vice chairwoman of the school board; Dave Klatt, the board clerk; Dennis Dieser, treasurer for the board; and Jill Marin, a director on the board.