5 things to do this week: Nature cruise, pickleball, golf and more

By Marissa Hanson

1

Nature cruise with entertainment

Al Batt of Hartland — a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist — will host a Pelican Breeze cruise Sunday and present the beauty of Albert Lea Lake. The cruise starts at 1:30 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. To reserve a spot call or text 507-383-7273.

2

Pickleball

The Summer Sizzler pickleball tournament starts on Friday and ends on Sunday. There will be several events in singles, gender doubles and mixed doubles. All skill levels are welcome to compete. It will be held at Frank Hall park, and the day starts with mixed doubles at 9 a.m. with staggered start times of the other events throughout the day. Registration closed on Aug. 12, but if you didn’t make the deadline you can still go watch and enjoy The 112 on Broadway’s pulled pork sandwiches and tacos for lunch.

3

Golf tournament

The New Richland Fire Department will host their inaugural golf tournament of four-person best ball at Riverview Golf Course, at 15590 240th Ave. in New Richland. Registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9 a.m.

4

Live music

Bee Balm Fields will perform at the Fountain Lake Gazebo from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Performing as part of the summer Thursdays on Fountain concert series sponsored by Albert Lea Parks and Recreation and Albert Lea Main Street Program, the performance will be free to the public.

5

Root beer floats

On Saturday the Lake Mills Library will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. There will be floats, crafts and activities. Everyone is welcome. The library is at 102 S. Lake St in Lake Mills.