Across the Pastor’s Desk: Let God help cover your faults

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Jill Marin

“You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.” (Song of Sol. 4:7). My friend, these are God’s loving thoughts towards us. Do we have faults? We sure do. As I enjoy saying, there is not a more imperfect person on this earth than me. There is such freedom in that. How?

We must accept our human condition and know that God’s righteousness covers all of our shortcomings. “If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” (1 Jn. 1:8-9).

Many have the perception that God is lurking around, watching and waiting for us to make a mistake so he can punish us. This is the furthest thing from the truth. “Don’t be deceived, my dear brothers and sisters. Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (Jam. 1:16-17).

God desires to reward us. “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” (Heb. 11:6). As Jesus said, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. ‘I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.’” (Jn. 10:10-11).

God desires to cover our faults. He wants to give us life more abundantly. He desires to bestow on us “a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair.” (Is. 61:3b).

God desires to show us his love. “If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love.” (1 Jn. 4:15-16a). God, himself, displays the fullness of what love is. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” (I Cor. 13:4-8a). My friend, let’s hear the love in his words to us one more time, “You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.” (Song of Sol. 4:7).

Jill Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.