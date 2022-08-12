Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture features
Arts & Culture columns
Birth Announcements
Campus Notes
Engagements
Weddings
Faith
Organizations
Cops, Courts & Fires
Education
Elections & Campaigns
Health Updates
Progress 2022
State & Regional
Weather
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Al Batt
Sarah Stultz
April Jeppson
Guest Columns
Letters to the Editor
Obits
Obituary Information And Guidelines
Services
About Us
Policies
Advertise with Us
News Tip
Photo
Send a Video
photo order form
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Contests
Albert Lea Magazine
Classifieds
Public Notices
E-Edition
Albert Lea boys’ soccer team prepares for upcoming season
Published 3:31 pm Friday, August 12, 2022
By
Staff Reports
By Marissa Hanson
More News
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Minnesota’s Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress
‘She’s my hero’: Birthday fundraiser planned for girl with incurable disease
2 cited after altercation in jail and other reports
Print Article
Construction Updates
I-35 northbound ramp closures scheduled through Aug. 15 in Freeborn County for resurfacing
August 8, 2022
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Subscriptions
Copyright
© 2022, Albert Lea Tribune