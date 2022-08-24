Albert Lea celebrates Farmers Market Week

The Albert Lea Farmers Market celebrated National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13. The Wednesday market started with activity pages and prizes for kids. The Saturday market had games for kids and treats for anyone coming to the market. The weather didn’t cooperate and the festivities were extended to the next Wednesday, Aug. 17, also in conjunction with the first day of school.

Aug. 17 was a sunny day with many families and children visiting. The market offered a ring toss game, duck pond and a prize wheel for kids. Snacks and punch were provided to all who came to the market. All activities, snacks and prizes were sponsored by the Power of Produce program.

The farmers market board thanks everyone who celebrated National Farmers Market Week at the Albert Lea Farmers Market. A special thank you to the PoP program for sponsoring the activities. You can visit the Farmers Market from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot through October.