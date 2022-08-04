Albert Lea man injured in crash in Winona County

An Albert Lea man was injured Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County.

Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Sigurdson was driving a 2014 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Interstate 90 when the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the right ditch.

The crash occurred at 9:07 a.m. near milepost 233 in St. Charles Township. The report stated Sigurdson was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor.

Assisting at the scene were the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles police, fire and ambulance.

