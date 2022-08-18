Bernice Marie Ellingson

Bernice Marie (Kurth) Ellingson, 92, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at St. John’s Community, The Woodlands in Albert Lea, MN.

Bernice was born June 23, 1930, in Albert Lea, MN to Adolph and Ida (Urban) Kurth. She attended Abbott Grade School and Albert Lea Junior and Senior high and graduated in 1948. During her senior year of high school, she worked at Sanders Drug Store in the book department. After graduation, she worked for the John Bergen Insurance Agency for two years.

She met the man of her dreams, Robert Ellingson, after a high school basketball game, and the rest was history. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at First Lutheran Church on October 1, 1950. They lived on the family farm northeast of Hayward. She became a member of East Freeborn Lutheran Church in 1951. She was an active member of Circle #1, a member of the Ladies Aid for 43 years, and Altar Guild, along with many various offices within the church over the years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and being there as a loving, caring mother for her family. She was a master baker of chocolate chip cookies. She and Bob enjoyed visiting family and friends, playing cards, and dancing at various ballrooms in the area. Following retirement, for twelve years, they enjoyed traveling in the winter to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In the spring of 2008, they moved to Albert Lea and in September of 2017 Bernice moved to St. John’s Community of Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, MN.

Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Ida Kurth; husband, Robert Ellingson in June, 2012; a sister in infancy; a grandson in infancy; a great-grandson at birth; sister, Phyllis (Howard) Bergeson; and brothers-in-law, Paul Albrecht and John Ellingson.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Julie (Quentin) Rath of Redwood Falls and Mike (Sharon) Ellingson of Albert Lea; four grandchildren, Dan (Kelli) Rath of Clara City, Nicole Rath of Duluth, Scott (Amber) Ellingson of Sioux Falls, SD, and Laura (Craig) Ailts of Rochester; great-grandchildren, Margo Rath, Emily and Grace Ellingson, and Lydia Ailts; sisters-in-law, Carol Albrecht of Onalaska, WI, and Carolyn Ellingson of Ann Arbor, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

May you find comfort in knowing your loved one is with God – resting in perfect peace.

Blessed be her Memory.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at East Freeborn Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Matt Griggs will officiate. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment to follow the funeral at East Freeborn Cemetery.