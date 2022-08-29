Bonita Belle Braund, age 90, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at The Meadows- St. John’s Campus in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory (789 Business Park Dr. Wells, MN 56097) and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM at United Lutheran Church of Walters, MN, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Burial to follow in United Lutheran Cemetery, rural Walters. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements.

Bonnie was born October 19, 1931 the daughter of Burdette and Olga Storms in Albert Lea, MN.

Bonnie was always a hard worker and she loved talking about the days when, during her high school years, she was a waitress at the Maid Rite. She graduated from high school in 1949 and on October 30, 1949, she married Vernon Braund and they built a beautiful life together. Vern was a long-haul truck driver for many years and Bonnie became a pro at keeping things running smoothly at home! Her family was her greatest joy; she loved the time spent with her seven children, twenty grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. We have had such great times fishing, making blanket tents over the clothesline, trips to the beach, camping, sledding, and so much more that has given us many great memories we will forever cherish. Our home had an open-door policy; everyone was always welcome and no one left without a giant hug! Her puppies were always an especially important part of her life- they were family. Her yard was one of her greatest passions; working outside brought her so much joy and contentment.

Bonnie worked at Fleetguard in Lake Mills, IA for more than 30 years and made lifelong friends who enriched her life. She was a real people person- she loved them and they loved her in return! She lived her faith and was very generous with her time to help others. She loved visiting with everyone, especially when she worked as a greeter at Walmart and so many children would call her “Grandma”! Everyone who knew her loved her spirit, compassion, and enthusiasm for life.

Bonnie was a member of United Lutheran Church where she was active in Circle and loved rolling bandages and cutting blocks for others to make quilts.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, her parents Olga and August Buntrock, in-laws, Chester and Alpha Braund, two sons, Randy & Vern, one granddaughter, Stacy Halvorsen, two grandsons, Blake Muller & Zachary Braund; 2 brothers, Bill Storms & Ronald Buntrock; sisters-in-law, Marlys Harig, Lavonne Oldfather, and Jean Ellertson; brothers-in-law, Keith Braund & Robert Harig.

She is survived by Son, Zane (Janelle) Braund of Bay City, WI, Daughters, Renee (Jim) Muller of Algona, IA, Cindy (Steve) Halvorsen of Emmons, MN, Dawn (Martin) Kasemir of Germany, and Tracey (Lonnie) Huston of Walters, MN; one sister, Jean Weston of St. Cloud, MN; sisters-in-law, Diana (Lee) Purrier of Park Rapids, MN, Alice Weibel of Poland, Ind, and Alice Braund of Kiester, MN; brothers-in-law Wayne Ellertson of Charles City, IA, and Roger Oldfather of Kiester, MN; grandchildren, Casey (Christina) Muller, Cody (Abha) Muller, Wyatt Muller, Jennifer (Lance) Christiansen, Jill Thursdale, Randy (Amber) Halvorsen, Daniel Halvorsen, Cameron, Danielle, Randy & Stephanie Braund, Lucas Huston, Christopher (Dianna) Braund, Timothy (Krystle) Braund, Joseph (Kelly) Braund, Amanda (Jake) Johnson, Garrett (Harley) Braund; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families.