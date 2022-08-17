Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Oak Hills Christian College
Izabella Thostenson of Albert Lea was named to Oak Hills Christian College spring semester 2022 dean’s list.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
The following local students were named to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities spring semester 2022 dean’s list:
Albert Lea
Christopher Abrego
Dane Brownlow
Jill Petterson
Ryker Rofshus
Geneva
Laura Worrell
Bethel University
The following local students were named to the Bethel University spring semester 2022 dean’s list: Micheal Savelkoul of Albert Lea and Travis Jensen of Clarks Grove.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following local students graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison: Jacob Ware and Ella Zelenak of Albert Lea and Theresa Wolfe of Hollandale.
University of Maryland
Dezeray Jacobs of Albert Lea was named to the University of Maryland spring semester dean’s list.
Rochester Community and Technical College
Madyson Dreyling and Wesley Hanson, both of Albert Lea, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College in the spring semester of 2022. Dreyling graduated with honors.
St. Olaf College
Jens Lange graduated from St. Olaf College in the spring semester of 2022.