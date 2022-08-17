Campus notes

Oak Hills Christian College

Izabella Thostenson of Albert Lea was named to Oak Hills Christian College spring semester 2022 dean’s list.

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

The following local students were named to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities spring semester 2022 dean’s list:

Albert Lea

Christopher Abrego

Dane Brownlow

Jill Petterson

Ryker Rofshus

Geneva

Laura Worrell

Bethel University

The following local students were named to the Bethel University spring semester 2022 dean’s list: Micheal Savelkoul of Albert Lea and Travis Jensen of Clarks Grove.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following local students graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison: Jacob Ware and Ella Zelenak of Albert Lea and Theresa Wolfe of Hollandale.

University of Maryland

Dezeray Jacobs of Albert Lea was named to the University of Maryland spring semester dean’s list.

Rochester Community and Technical College

Madyson Dreyling and Wesley Hanson, both of Albert Lea, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College in the spring semester of 2022. Dreyling graduated with honors.

St. Olaf College

Jens Lange graduated from St. Olaf College in the spring semester of 2022.