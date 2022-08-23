Connie Kabrud

Connie Lynn Kabrud passed peacefully after her 2 year battle with Leukemia with family by her side, at Rochester Mayo Clinic on August 16th, 2022. She was 55 years old.

Connie was born in Dickenson, ND on August 1st, 1967 to Les and Loretta Dingwall. She moved to Ellendale, ND at a young age where she lived for the remainder of her childhood. She moved to Albert Lea after college where she met the love of her life, Joe Kabrud, at a softball game. They were married on September 4th, 1993. They built the house of Connie’s dreams and raised their two kids, Scot and Sara there. Connie was a dedicated and involved stay at home mom for many years before working in different positions for the Albert Lea School District. These included, Paraprofessional, Librarian, Reading Tutor, and Heath Clerk all while keeping the Kabrud Family organized.

Connie is survived by her husband, Joe; special friend from afar, Keith Urban; children Scot and Sara; parents, Les and Loretta Dingwall; mother-in-law, Laurine Kabrud; sisters, Sandy (Dave) Schweich, Karla (Larry) Larson; sister-in-laws, Laurie (Dennis) Bergstrom, Lisa Laber; nieces and nephews, Kelci (Zach) Ringham, Kaci Bergstrom (Teal Hunter), Miranda Laber, Emily (Trevor) Schuster, Shane Laber and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Passing before Connie was her daughter, Madison Kabrud; grandparents, Harry and Ureta Dingwall and Math and Elizabeth Jantzer; father-in-law, Ernie Kabrud; brother-in-law, Frank Laber; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Special thanks to the staff at the Hematology and Transplant Departments of Rochester Mayo Clinic for their continued care and love for Connie.

The Life Celebration of Connie Lynn Kabrud, of Albert Lea, MN, will be held at the Barn of Chapeau Shores on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, from 1pm-3pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Connie’s life. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery following her Life Celebration.