Court dispositions: April 15-18, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

April 15

Satera Marie Kontz, 35, 1542 Assissi Dr., Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 28 days, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Adult community work service for five hours. Fees $80.

Tyrone Sadler, 54, 905 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Trespass – occupy or enter dwelling. Dismissed when conditions met. Count 2: Tamper with motor vehicle – enter without owner permission. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation without conviction, indeterminate. Fees $75.

Dylan Delbert Grossell, 30, 708 Park St., Freeborn. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Convicted. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Fourth-degree assault – Deputy Wacholtz – felony. Convicted. Count 5: Fourth-degree assault – Deputy Hable – felony. Convicted. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 34 days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months, one day, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205.

Marcial Cruz, 34. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nanette Marie Jones, 49, 1303 3rd Ave. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 18

Larry Loving Junior, 29, 1611 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: First-degree aggravated robbery – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Simple robbery – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 23 months, stay for ten years. Local confinement for 66 days, credit for time served 66 days. Supervised probation for ten years. Fees $130. Count 3: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 299 days, credit for time served 66 days. Concurrent with count 2.

Travis Scott McKleroy, 30, 401 Adams Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Sarah Marie Rand, 25, 755 Valley View Rd. SW, Oronoco. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $100.

Michael Richard Sirek, 39, 514 7th Ave. SW, Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Brandon Lee Crew, 31, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Fugitive from justice. Extradition waived.

Corey Glenn Flatness, 39, 1001 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 176 days, credit time served four days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580.

Miranda L. Siwa, 36, 1401 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans, LA. Count 1: Speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

April 19

Felipe Ambriz Becerra, 31, 140 1st Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross-misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic Assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 60 days. Fees $155.

Sarah Elizabeth Cox, 46, 104 S. Ermina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $22.64. Fees $390.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. 3/31/18 offense. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 9 days, credit for time served 9 days. Adult sentence to service for 40 hours. Concurrent Local confinement on 10/25/19 for 60 days, credit for time served 17 days. Fees $75. Local confinement for 198 days, credit for time served 198 days. 10/17/19 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 131 days, credit for time served 131 days. Concurrent local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served six days. Local confinement for 186 days, credit for time served 186 days. Fees $205. 6/5/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 360 days, credit for time served five days. Supervised probation for two years. Concurrent local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served six days. Local confinement for 137 days, credit for time served 137 days. Fees $400. Count 3: ount 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: No proof of insurance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 360 days, credit for time served five days. Home monitor for 25 days for indeterminate in lieu of jail to comply with 30 day mandatory minimum.Concurrent local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served six days. Local confinement for 137 days, credit for time served 137 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $505. Count 5: No motorcycle endorsement. Dismissed.

Antwon Maurice Lee, 38, 928 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree assault. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Spencer James Wentworth, 30, 521 19th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Receiving stolen property. Acquitted.

Dylan James Aldrich, 18, 226 4th St. NW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Thomas Allen Brewster, 67, 303 13th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.