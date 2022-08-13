Court dispositions: April 21-28, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

April 20

Michael Anthony Madrigal, 46, 1606 Portland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Jaycie Erica Martinez, 38, 422 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Fourth-degree assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 116 days, credit for time served 116 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

April 21

Tyler Anthony Hall, 37, Countryside Motel, Albert Lea. 10/15/18 offense. First-degree burglary – occupied dwelling – felony. Local confinement for 308 days, credit for time served 308 days. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for seven days, credit for time served seven days. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 27 months, stay for five years. Fees $155. 5/10/21 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for time served 16 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155.

Stephanie Nicole Okland, 32, 2333 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Justin Allen Salgy, 46, 12341 782nd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Raymond Jones, 54, 9145 Florida Ave. N, Brooklyn Park. Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Harley Manwell Roberts, 32, 508 12th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 22

Aung Htoo, 31, 709 11th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Michael Wayne Olson, 54, 507 1st Ave. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $78.

Hector Javier Sanchez, 33, 822 Newton Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Therese Eileen Thorstenson, 66, 30652 762nd Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – railroad crossing – approaching train – plainly visible hazardous proximity. Fees $180.

Alberto Pacheco-Martinez, 49, 620 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Hunter Joel Solheid, 24, 8961 W. 280th St., New Prague. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when condition met. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 177 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $700. Count 4: Possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

April 25

Delfino Gustavo Ambriz-Becerra, 36, 914 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Concurrent local confinement 90 days, stay 85 days, credit for time served five days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $390. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Michael Danis Wicks, 49, 721 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

April 26

Francisco Jose Guerrero, 21, 908 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. 8/10/20 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 5/8/20 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 67 days, credit for time served 23 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $365. 1/30/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 67 days, credit for time served 23 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. 4/25/21 offense. Count 1: Social host. Dismissed. Count 2: Liquor consumption under 21. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possess or sale small amount of marijuana. Dismissed.

Michael Allen Haukoos, 44. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months. Fees $75.

Stephanie Lynn Garcia, 37, 103 1st St. SE, New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 27

James Anthony Alford, 21, 701 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Sheldan Christian Luna, 26, 815 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Rebecca Marie Ortega, 22, 507 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 10 days, credit for time served 10 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,270. Fees $155.

Kron Davonte Girsham Stevenson, 22, 614 Philippa St., South Bend, IN. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for time served 23 days. Fees $155.

Jeffrey John Mauer, 43, 23336 790th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle registration, permit, plates required. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – Driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Teyang David Ruei, 18, Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Vehicle – window restrictions – tint too dark. Dismissed. Count 3: Speeding 75/40. Dismissed.

Ramiro Silva Rubio, 31, 804 8th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Manuel Stamm Jr., 34, 29161 Co. Rd. 45, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28, 210 N 1st Ave., Albert Lea. No proof of insurance. $280.

Robert Lee Jackson, 32, 128 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Juan Antonio Lopez, 41, 3191 Tabachin Dr., Eagle Pass, TX. Count 1: No insurance – owner. Fees $280.

Christopher Martin Vanerp, 54, 19757 710th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance – driver. Fees $200.

April 28

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 45, 714 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.