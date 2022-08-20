Court dispositions: May 2-May 5, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

May 2

Jose Andres Martinez, 30, 704 17th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 74 days, credit for time served 74 days. Restitution $1,516.21. Fees $417. Count 2: Criminal damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Emily Alexis Mix, 29, 212 S. Main Ave., Brandon, SD. Count 1: Third-degree burglary – felony. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Dilen Duke Rippentrop, 37, 422 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine in school, park or public housing zone. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 33 months, stay for seven years. Supervised probation for seven years. Local confinement for six days, credit for time served six days. Fees $130. Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Joshua Warren Reigh Saffen, 25, 251 Bunting Ln., Mankato. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised monitoring without adjudication for one year. Fees $75.

Chloe Ann Larson, 22, 324 W. Main St., Alden. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

May 3

Ashley Marie Estrada, 34, 75463 160th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Local confinement for six days, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Adult sentence to service for 40 hours.

Brian Kenneth Larkins, 36, 4675 F41, Oscoda, MI. Count 1: Domestic assault – GM subsequent violation. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for time served 365 days. Fees $75.

Jose Eduardo Puga-Rosas, 29, 2329 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration, permit or plates required. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jason Alan Roe, 44, 1020 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree – reduce value $501-$1,000. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for time served 30 days. Supervised probation – indeterminate. Restitution $879.35. Fees $205.

Gordon Alan Stout, 56, 201 Central Ave. S., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Robert Dean Campbell, 70, 1225 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Eugene Michael Foote, 29, 1237 7th St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Maurice Lee Vette Johnson, 46, 1911 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 177 days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $900.

Robert Jones, 46, 1315 Winnetka Ave., Champlin. Count 1: Speeding 88/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Jennifer Machelle Mickelson, 37, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Miesha Monae Prince, 28, 1376 3rd St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 96/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

May 4

Mario Brown, 43, 3201 1st Ave. S., Minneapolis. 7/14/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 222 days, credit for time served 143 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. 10/15/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 222 days, credit for time served 143 days. unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $130.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 31, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. 9/2/21 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 95 days, credit for time served 95 days. Adult sentence to service for 40 hours. Fees $205 Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Forgery – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check. Dismissed. Count 4: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – felony. Dismissed. 12/23/21 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 13 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 78 days, credit for time served 78 days. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone – felony. Dismissed 9/19/21 offense. Count 1: Forgery – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 95 days, credit for time served 95 days. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Offering a forged check – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check. Dismissed.

Michael Renard Houston Jr., 41, 204 South Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $305.

Jwell Order, 20, 133 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Teresa Blanch Whalen King, 50, 804 8th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Angeles Jasleen Merritt, 26, 1333 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

May 5

Matthew Floyd Grey, 28, 40232 Golden Way, North Branch. 9/30/21 offense. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Restitution $2,825. Fees $155. Concurrent with other case. 12/24/21 offense. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Fees $80. Concurrent with other case.

Benjamin Jacob Hunt, 32, MN Correctional Facility-Stillwater. 11/1/20 offense. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $135. 12/14/20 offense. Third-degree burglary – felony. MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 30 months. Concurrent with other case. Restitution $1,000. Fees $130.

Steven Jon Lundak, 44, MN Teen Challenge, Rochester. Traffic – first-degree DWI – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 57 months, stay 57 months. Supervised probation for seven years. Local confinement for 140 days, credit for time served 140 days. Home monitor 30 days for indeterminate. Fees $225. Count 2: Third-degree possession of a c controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 54 months, stay seven years. Supervised probation for seven years. Fees $100. Concurrent with other case. Count 3: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.