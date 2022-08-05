COVID-19 update: Freeborn, Faribault counties rate low for community levels

Under the COVID-19 tracking system implemented by the state, Waseca, Steele and Mower counties rated medium for community levels and prevention, while Freeborn and Faribault counties rated low.

Over the last seven days (through Thursday), the following were reported in area counties:

51 cases were reported in Waseca County, and one person was sent to a hospital for care

51 cases were reported in Freeborn County, and one person was sent to a hospital for care

39 cases were reported in Steele County, and five people were sent to a hospital for care

33 cases were reported in Mower County, and five people were sent to a hospital for care

20 cases were reported in Faribault County, one person was sent to a hospital for care, and the death rate was listed as suppressed, meaning the number of deaths used to compute rates were small and tended to have poor reliability

In Minnesota: 10,056 new cases were reported over the last seven days, 69 patients were admitted to a hospital for care and 51 people died.