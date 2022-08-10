Dornink advances to general election in District 23, to face off against Lawhead

District 27A Sen. Gene Dornink received the Republican nod to move ahead to the general election in the newly formed District 23 in the primary election Tuesday night against opponent Lisa Hanson.

As of press time, with 112 of 113 precincts reporting, Dornink had received 5,858 votes, or 71.57%, while Hanson received 2,327 votes, or 28.43%.

The results come just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a legal challenge questioning Dornink’s residency in the district.

The court stated the complaint essentially was filed too late — only 12 days before the primary election. The petitioner had ties to Hanson’s campaign, and Hanson said the court decision opened up the way for Democrats to move forward with challenging his residency.

Dornink was first elected to the Senate for District 27 while living in Hayfield. When the district boundaries were redrawn earlier this year, he moved to Brownsdale so he could be in the district with a majority of the constituents he had already served.

Dornink will face off against DFLer Brandon Lawhead, who was the only person on the DFL ballot for the seat on Tuesday and received 5,880 votes.

Dornink could not be reached as of press time, and Hanson released the following statement:

“The education I have received running for office has been amazing. We are blessed by God Almighty to live in the greatest country in the world and I will continue to do what I am able, my part, to keep Minnesota and the United States of America the land of the free and home of the brave.

“First and foremost I thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to run for office, for being with me every step of the way.

“Second, I want to thank my husband and my family. They have made a great sacrifice as I have spent most of my waking hours campaigning away from them. I look forward to spending some much needed time with my family in the near future.

“I am so very proud of my exceptional team and their unending work for my campaign. I am especially proud that we ran a very clean campaign based on facts and truth.

“I am, however, very disappointed by the slander, attacks and even defamation of character against me purported by the Freeborn County GOP and their friends. This behavior is completely unacceptable. I fault the GOP for their disinformation campaign against a Republican candidate being myself.

“Senator Dornink must take a stand for the people’s rights and stop complying with the establishment which has grown government and gravely hurt the people and diminished their constitutionally protected God-given rights. We will be keeping a close eye on the next senator for District 23 as well as other local legislators.

“And finally thank you to all the supporters for standing with me and standing for liberty and freedom. This outcome is a stepping stone for what is next. Our work has just begun. We will not shrink back. We will continue to fight for our constitutional republic.

“I will continue in how the Lord leads me in the weeks and months to come.

“May God bless each one and may God bless America.”