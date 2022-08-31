East Main Street reopens to traffic

East Main Street between Newton Avenue and the channel bridge reopened to traffic Wednesday after being closed since late April.

According to the city of Albert Lea, this phase of the $10.7 million project includes three miles of new sidewalk and shared user trail along with two new stormwater ponds. The contractor, Ulland Brothers of Albert Lea, painted 58,000 feet of solid lines and installed:

30,000 tons of pavement

1,300 feet of sanitary sewer

3.6 miles of curb and gutter

On average, 15,000 vehicles travel this section of the street every day when not under construction.

Email newsletter signup

Construction of East Main Street continues from Garfield Avenue to Freeborn County Road 38. While the street will remain open, traffic will be reduced to one lane in places. Drivers are urged to slow down and give crews room to do their work.

For more information, visit the project webpage at: www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy65-albert-lea/index.html.