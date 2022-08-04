Fair food reviews: A new favorite and a classic

By Michelle Rasmussen

A local food vendor, La Borinqua is right next to the beer garden (look for the navy blue trailer) and offers Puerto Rican cuisine. La Borinqua held their grand opening at the 2021 Freeborn County Fair and celebrated their one-year anniversary on Wednesday with a hog roast. The food truck menu includes unique dishes that are all homemade including beef empanadas, plantain nachos, a mini jibarito (steak) sandwich and a pork bite meal that the owner, Amanda Velazquez, says is the most popular. We tried the potato balls, which is a combination consisting of potato, seasoned ground beef and bread crumbs. We promptly decided that they were absolutely delicious. She also offers them gluten free.

La Borinqua

Potato Balls, $3 each

For some crazy reason, Godfather’s Pizza just tastes better at the fair! And thankfully, it is a staple at the Freeborn County Fair with two separate locations for the fair-going pizza lovers. Long, but quick moving lines are the norm while folks wait for their rich and savory hot slice of cheesy goodness. Three flavors of monkey bread are also available in cinnamon, Italian and caramel, and you can fill your Godfather’s mug for only $3.

Godfather’s Pizza

Single slice $5

Whole pie $32