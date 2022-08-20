Farmers market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 19, 2022

By Submitted

Kathleen Bleckeberg, left, of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Linda Andersen with the basket of goodies she won in the Aug. 10 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided

