Final layer of pavement coming on 1st phase of East Main Street next week

Construction is ongoing throughout Albert Lea, and particularly on East Main Street.

The following updates were provided by the city this week:

East Main Street

The contractor continues to work on sidewalks, driveways and medians from Newton Avenue to the channel bride. Crews also are raising manhole and water valve covers to the finished road level. The goal is to lay the final pavement layer next week with paint striping the following week. From Garfield to Ulstad Avenue, crews worked on curb and gutters. Businesses on East Main Street remain open and are worth the detour. For more information, visit the project webpage.

Hammer Road and East Richway Drive

The contractor paved both streets this week, with paint striping scheduled for today, weather permitting. These projects will then be complete except for minor cleanup and corrective items.