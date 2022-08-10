Finstad wins special election to finish Hagedorn’s term in 1st District

Republican Brad Finstad has been elected to round out the rest of former Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term in the 1st Congressional District.

Finstad claimed the win over Democrat Jeff Ettinger 60261 votes to 55341 in Tuesday’s special election.

“I am humbled to receive the support of my fellow Southern Minnesotans to represent them in Congress,” Finstad said in an early press release Wednesday. “I entered this race in March because I believe it is so important to get engaged in the battle for the future of my family, your family, and our country.”

Finstad will turn around and begin running again as he will face Ettinger in November’s general election as both politicians claimed wins in their respective parties in the primaries Tuesday night. Finstad claimed over 76% of the vote in the Republican race while Ettinger claimed just over 92%.