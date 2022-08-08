Gabriel Lopez

Gabriel Ovidio Lopez was born sleeping, Friday, August 5, 2022 at MCHS- Albert Lea Medical Center. Visitation with his family will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home and Crematory (789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN 56097) and will continue Tuesday from 9:30 am until the hour of service at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Fr. Kurt Farrell officiating. Burial to follow in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Tho I will not get to pick you up when you cry, hug you when you’re scared,

kiss you when you’re hurt, show you the things I have learned, teach you

the hobbies that I have done. I’m sorry my baby boy… “Mi Nene”. But in the

end there is no one I would rather have to be holding your hand than your

two grandfathers who are waiting for you in heaven. I love you…

“Mi Ovidio”

Gabriel is survived by his parents, Jose Angel Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Mendoza of Albert Lea, MN, big sisters, Valeria and Sophia Lopez; paternal grandmother, Raquel Lopez of Wells; uncles: Manuel Lopez and Luis Lopez, both of Wells, Francisco (Maria) Lopez and Leonel Lopez (Maria De Jesus), all of Albert Lea, MN; aunt: Maritza (Gustavo) Hernandez of Wells; cousins: Manuel, Xitalli, Franscisco, Zahir, Tamara, Maray, Octavio, Alessia, Julian of MN. In Guanajuato, Mexico, his maternal grandmother Concepcion Morales Tapia, uncles: Francisco and Jose Luis, aunt, Araceli Mendoza; cousins: Gonzalo, Tadeo and Edgar Mendoza.

Gabriel was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Gonzalo Mendoza Garcia and paternal grandfather Jose Piedad Lopez.