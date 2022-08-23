Gary D. Jesse

Gary Duane Jesse, 82, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.

Gary was born March 29, 1940, in Corwith, IA to Ernest and Beulah (Miller) Jesse. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1958. On May 6, 1967, he married the love of his life Jane M. Carlson at Clarks Grove First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove, Minnesota. The couple lived in Kansas City, KS; Salina, KS; Albert Lea, MN; and Rochester, MN.

Gary proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, enlisting in April of 1961, and was honorably discharged in August of 1965.

Gary worked for the CertainTeed Corporation for the last 20 years of his career, retiring in 2004. He won numerous rewards for his salesmanship and was a true professional. He then began his second act, working as a Shuttle Driver for Go Rochester Direct for over 10 years. He enjoyed all the people he met throughout his working career from all walks of life.

Gary shared a love for the MN Twins, puzzles, gardening and planting flowers, going out to eat, and spending time with his family. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He was a true salesman and could sell just about anything at the annual neighborhood garage sales.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Jesse of Rochester, MN; daughter Beth and husband Bob Mehus of Rochester, MN; son, Daniel Jesse of New Hope, MN. Grandchildren; Eric Mehus, Sarah Mehus, and Allison Mehus, of Rochester, MN; brothers, Roger Jesse of Burnsville, MN and Eugene Jesse of Albert Lea, MN; nephew Lee Jesse of Albert Lea, MN; and niece Lynn Kelley of Albert Lea, MN; along with many other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Gracie Ann Jesse.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Jesse and father, Ernest Jesse.

Gary will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Friday, August 26, 2022, with the service following at 1pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th Street SE, Rochester, MN. Burial will be at Geneva Cemetery, Geneva, MN, at a later date.

