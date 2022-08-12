Glen W. Salthe, 70, of Clarks Grove, husband of Debra (Kath) Salthe, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Born on Sunday, February 10, 1952, in Saint Paul, he was the adopted son of William and Alma (Strehlow) Salthe and the beloved brother of Gloria Salthe. A dedicated and hard-working man, Glen worked as a truck driver for many years. Known for his generous heart, he was always willing to lend a hand and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and hunting. He did snow plowing for the state and helped farming throughout the years. He enjoyed woodworking, and he was always tinkering and fixing things.

In addition to his wife of 11 years, survivors include three children, Keith (Cheri) Salthe, of Roundup, MT, Angie Herplinck, of Owatonna, and Chad (Sarah) Schaper, of Albert Lea; seven grandchildren, Trevor (Taylor) Salthe, Dalton Salthe, Tristen (Sydney) Salthe, Autumn Herplinck, Dylan Herplinck, Kaylee Herplinck, and Gloriana Schaper; a great-grandson, Leland; a sister Gloria Salthe, of Brainerd; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William, and Alma Salthe, and his first wife, Marilyn (Krowiorz) Salthe.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Ellendale United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church.