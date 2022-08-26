Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for 8 Minnesota counties

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties, including Freeborn County, due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” Walz said. “The state of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”

Between April 22 and June 15, Becker County incurred eligible damages due to flooding caused by spring snowmelt and heavy rains. This flooding also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance for 15 other counties and four tribal nations.

Between May 8-13, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, and Murray counties experienced damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. These storms also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance in 23 other counties.

On June 13, Cottonwood County experienced damages caused by a severe thunderstorm with heavy rains and flash flooding.

On July 5, Cottonwood, Freeborn, and Rock counties experienced eligible damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and flooding.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events as directed by the governor.