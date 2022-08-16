Green Lea Golf Course hole-in-one

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Submitted

Mark Severson got a hole-in-one Aug. 8 on Hole 15 using a 6-iron at Green Lea Golf Course. Pictured is Earl Krueger, Butch Donovan, Dave Braaten and Mark Severson. Provided

