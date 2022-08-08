I-35 northbound ramp closures scheduled through Aug. 15 in Freeborn County for resurfacing
Published 3:21 pm Monday, August 8, 2022
Motorists on northbound Interstate 35 will encounter ramp closures at Freeborn County roads 5 and 13 and Minnesota Highway 251 as crews resurface the ramps beginning today, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 15. Crews will begin work on Highway 251 and County Road 13 and they will then move to County Road 5. The following intermittent detours will occur:
- Highway 251 near Clarks Grove:
- I-35 northbound motorists wanting to access Highway 251 will use the next exit north at County Road 35 (west of Geneva), turn left, go on I-35 southbound then exit at Highway 251.
- Highway 251 motorists wanting to travel on I-35 northbound should take County Road 45 north, turn left on County Road 35 and enter I-35 northbound.
- Freeborn County Road 5 south of Albert Lea:
- I-35 northbound motorists wanting to access County Road 5 will use the next exit at County Road 13, turn left, go on I-35 southbound then exit at County Road 5.
- County Road 5 motorists wanting to travel on I-35 northbound should take County Road 18 north, turn right on County Road 13 and enter I-35 northbound.
- Freeborn County Road 13 south of Albert Lea:
- I-35 northbound motorists wanting to access County Road 13 will exit at County Road 5, turn left on County Road 5 then turn right onto County Road 18, which intersects with County Road 13.
- County Road 13 motorists wanting to travel on I-35 northbound should go north on County Road 18, turn right on County Road 84 and enter I-35 northbound.