I-35 northbound ramp closures scheduled through Aug. 15 in Freeborn County for resurfacing

Motorists on northbound Interstate 35 will encounter ramp closures at Freeborn County roads 5 and 13 and Minnesota Highway 251 as crews resurface the ramps beginning today, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 15. Crews will begin work on Highway 251 and County Road 13 and they will then move to County Road 5. The following intermittent detours will occur: