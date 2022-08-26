Julie Ann Oyer

Julie Ann (Lowman) Oyer, 69, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

Julie was born on December 18, 1952, in Albert Lea, MN, to Cecil and Irene (Jones) Lowman.

She attended and graduated from Albert Lea schools. Following graduation, she became a homemaker and raised her two sons, William and Christopher. On September 27, 1980, she wed David Oyer and to this union their daughter, Melissa, was born.

A social butterfly, Julie enjoyed visiting with friends and made sure she was present at every family gathering. When her grandchildren were born, she began doing daycare in her home. She was a loyal Journey fan but loved to listen to all types of music and took pleasure in attending any musical event. In her down time Julie liked to knit, paint, ride bike and take long walks.

Along with her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Raymond Jensen, and loving dog, Missy.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David; daughter, Melissa Oyer; son, William Jensen; grandchildren, Eddie, Tay and Stormey; brothers, Larry Lowman, Richard (Joyce) Lowman, and Steve Lowman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Nick Daugherty will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Memorial Service. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.