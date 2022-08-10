Kaasa, Woitas win primary for District 2 commissioner

In a closely contested primary to determine who advances to the general election for Freeborn County commissioner District 2, Dawn Kaasa narrowly beat out Scott Woitas, 360 to 359, to secure the top spot heading into November’s election. Both Kaasa and Woitas will advance to the general election.

“I would [like to] thank the voters who came out and voted today and all those who voted for me,” Kaasa said in a phone interview. “I very much appreciate all their support, and I’m going to work hard to follow through to November.”

She also expressed gratitude after learning she advanced.

“I am very, very grateful to everyone who came out and voted, supported me, and all the help I’ve had through my campaign, my friends and family that have been there, and all the voters,” she said.

Kaasa, running on a campaign she described as “honest and open,” still plans to be out on the campaign trail and visit people.

Woitas, who was unable to be reached for comment, will also advance. He received 27.34% of the votes, compared to Kaasa’s 27.42%.

Steve Kluver came in third place with 330 votes, or 25.13%, while Henry Tews finished with 264, or 20.11%.

“We went out there and we did our best job and there [were] four good candidates,” Tews said.

He also congratulated both Kaasa and Woitas.

Kluver declined to comment.