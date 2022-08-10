Letter: Civic Music’s new season kicks off in October

Dear editor and readers,

Are you a music lover? Are you intrigued by variety? Do you enjoy being entertained? Albert Lea Civic Music’s 2022-23 season has a terrific lineup of entertaining acts for a great price!

Albert Lea Civic Music is presenting our 76th season of wonderful national and international musical performances.

If you were a season ticket holder for the 2021-22 season, you should have already received a letter detailing what we have lined up for this year: vocal, string, piano and brass groups performing classical, showtunes, pop, jazz and folk music. The performers this year are Brothers, Jeeyoon Kim, Frisson, Take 3 and Copper Street Brass. Albert Lea Civic Music prioritizes bringing quality, engaging musicians to our area.

All concerts are held at Albert Lea High School Auditorium. Season ticket prices (includes all 5 concerts) are $50/single, $105/family, and $15/student. What an excellent package of live entertainment. If you would like more information about purchasing a season ticket for this concert season, please reach out to Ada Theusch atheusch@ac242.us or visit the website albertleacivicmusic.com.

The first concert is Oct. 3. At this performance we have a special offer for concert goers. Albert Lea Civic Music has been gifted several pairs of tickets to the Austin Symphony’s fall concert, and they will be raffled off to some lucky music lovers at the Oct. 3 Civic Music concert. Good luck!

I hope you can join us for another terrific season of musical performances!

Ada Theusch

Albert Lea Civic Music