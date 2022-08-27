Letter: Is your life worthy of prosecution?

Torben Sondergaard is an Evangelist from Denmark who got kicked out of his own country around 2017 for being too radical and homeschooling. Then he came to America and started a worldwide revival here. Now he’s been arrested on false charges and the U.S. wants to deport him.

These are the types of things you would expect from a Communist country like China or North Korea, where the Underground Church has faced persecution for years, but this is supposed to be the “Land of the Free” with free speech and free religion rights? It is very scary how quickly we are turning into a Communist country. This is a nation that only gets outraged when the media tells them to be outraged. Britney Griner, for example, actually did break the law in a foreign country and is now paying the price. She should have been more careful. Torben, on the other hand, did absolutely nothing wrong, and the media remains absolutely silent? I only found a handful of Christian news sources that even bothered to carry the story

Persecution only comes from the powers that be when they are threatened. TheLastReformation.com has started a worldwide revival. You only get flak when you are over the target. He has been accused of being radical? Well shouldn’t believers be radical? Maybe if everyone took their faith half as serious as politics we’d see a revival too? Maybe Fox could slip in a story about Torben between the nonstop coverage of the FBI raid on Trump that has outraged so many?

I would encourage people to go to The Last Reformation Youtube channel and decide for themselves why this ministry is facing persecution. Ask yourself if your faith is worthy of persecution? I know there are plenty of good churches here in the city. But maybe we could all learn something from this remarkable Sold Out for Jesus man from Denmark? Why did it take a foreigner to start a revival in this country? I’ve got my own answers that would take too long to write here. Just ponder that thought for yourself. Persecution is no doubt right around the corner. This is just the beginning. Is your life worthy of persecution? If the Commies came to your door tonight to arrest you for your faith, would they find enough evidence? Torben teaches people they shouldn’t just “go” to church, they should “be” the church. The Last Reformation Revival is all about home churches. Has your church become lukewarm? Well you know what Jesus said about that. I, too, find it sickening that more pastors aren’t at least talking about this travesty of justice and praying for his release.

Phil Mandsager

Albert Lea