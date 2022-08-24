Lola Maxine Smith Johansen passed away August 22, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community at the age of 91. She was born January 8th, 1931, in Beresford, SD to Louis and Edna Smith. The family lived in Hollandale, MN where she attended country school until 8th grade. She quit school to help watch over her younger siblings until she moved to Kansas City, MO to help her oldest sister with her children. She then returned to Albert Lea, MN where she met the love of her life and husband of 28 years, Walter Johansen. In this union they had 3 children, Kathy Brown, Karen Karsjens, and the late Michael Johansen. Lola was a grandma to Ryan, Jason, Amber, Lacey, and Alyssa, great grandmother to Jason, Brandon, Kayla, Isaih, Adelynn, Tucker, Isabella, Daisy, Scarlett, Cohen, and great great grandmother to Kourtney. Lola worked for 25 years at the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community as a housekeeper and was excellent at what she did. Lola loved her trips to Kansas City to play endless games of poker with her sisters and brothers. She loved to go out for meals with her friends and enjoyed a good glass of wine. She will always be remembered by her family for her scrumptious Sunday dinner pot roasts and gravy.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Michael, and siblings Beverly, Ralph, Art, Wayne, Rodger, Clifford, and Lois. Lola is survived by daughter Kathy Brown of Millville, NJ and Karen and Ryan Karsjens of Geneva, MN. Her grandchildren Jason and Dawn Brown Millville, NJ, Ryan Brown Albuquerque, NM, Amber and Zac Belote of Wimer, OR, Lacey Karsjens and special friend Deric Moore of Albert Lea, MN, Alyssa and Rafe Rauls of Rison, AR, and great grandchildren Jason, Brandon, Kayla, Isaih, Adelynn, Tucker, Isabella, Daisy, Scarlett, Cohen, and great great grandchild Kourtney. A private graveside service is planned for a later date.

In the words of the great Grandma Lola “A little bit of wine makes everything fine!”

A special thank you to the care team at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community for the love and care provided to our loved one over the years and to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Care Team.