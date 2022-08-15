Lori  Patterson

Lori A. Patterson, age 59 of Rush City, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul after a courageous year long battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Christmas day in 1962 to Jerome and Helen Mattick in Albert Lea, MN. Lori grew up in Albert Lea and graduated high school in 1982. She enlisted in the US Army in 1983. She was stationed at Ft Hood, TX serving with the 1st Cav Division in the Aviation Battalion. After receiving an Honorable discharge from the Army, she moved back to Minnesota where she met her future husband, Joe Patterson. Together, they moved to Phoenix, AZ where they were married on May 22, 1998. While raising her two sons, Daniel and Alex; Lori, also became a coach and mentor with Special Olympics where she encouraged her sons and many others with special needs. In 2005 Lori and her family moved back to Rush City. She started Paradise Pride, a sports club for athletes with special needs. Helping kids with special needs was Lori’s Life passion.

Her other hobbies include fishing, gardening, writing books and poetry, country music and tending to all the “critters’ surrounding her home, especially her many dogs. She was a long-time member of the VFW Honor Guard in Rush City.

She is survived by her loving husband Joe, sons Daniel and Alex; siblings Tim (Michelle) Mattick, Shari (Steve) Denny, Troy (Amy) Mattick; in-laws Joseph (Chong Sun) Patterson, Douglas Patterson, Diana Salb and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Pam Mattick, brother-in-law Greg Salb.

Funeral service 2 PM Monday August 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch, MN

Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the church

Interment at First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City with military honors.

Memorials preferred to Rush City VFW or any Special Needs organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244

