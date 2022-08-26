Lynn R. Emrud, 65, passed away on Aug 22nd and was surrounded by her children, sister and companion. Lynn was born on Nov. 3, 1956 to Curtis and Beverly Emrud and was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Glenn Emrud, a grandson, Graeson Salzmann, and her parents.

Lynn enjoyed many hobbies including painting, antiquing, cook and baking, and especially loved planting flowers in the spring. Most everyone who met Lynn was graced with her comical side. She loved being silly and enjoyed making people laugh with her off the wall comments and goofy antics. Lynn had a very strong work ethic and was proud to be a strong and independent woman and took pride in instilling those same traits within her children. In her early adulthood, Lynn loved being a stay at home mom and it wasn’t until after several years of raising children, that she pursued a career in nursing. Lynn graduated with a LPN certificate in 1997, a RN degree in 2001, and completed a BSN degree in 2009. Lynn was so proud of her accomplishments and took great pleasure in being able to care for others.

Lynn is survived by her four children, Shane (Jacki) Salzmann, Andrea (Charlie Donnells) Salzmann, Danielle (Shamsher) Kahn, and Kayla (Jake) McDermott along with her five grandchildren Emma, Lauren, and Wyler Salzmann, and Ronan and Ellis McDermott. Lynn loved her grandchildren very much and always looked forward to spending time with them. Lynn is also survived by her companion, Ron Henry, sister, Valerie (Jimmy) Hoffman, one niece and nephew, three great nieces and her “girls” Cashmere and Girlie.

The family would like to express their gratitude toward all who helped care for Lynn over the years and especially Willie Wagner, who has provided consistent love and support for the last year.

In accordance with Lynn’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

While Lynn will be greatly missed, the family takes solace knowing she is in Heaven praising Jesus and undoubtedly continuing with her silly antics and creating laughter. We love you Mom and will always miss you.