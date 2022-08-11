Man held on domestic assault, violation and other reports

Police held Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, on felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and domestic assault at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday at 1319 S. Broadway.

Damage, theft reported

A garage window was broken and a gas can missing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 17098 830th Ave. in Glenville.

Bank account emptied

Deputies received a report at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday of a bank account of a person in the Freeborn County jail that was emptied.

Theft reported

A backpack and a toy were reported stolen at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday at 2751 E. Main St.

Break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St. The report stated nothing appeared to be missing, but there was damage.

Fire reported

A possible mechanical fire was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at 2850 E. Main St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday of a Medicare scam of an Albert Lea resident.]

Xbox stolen

Police received a report at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday of an Xbox that was stolen on the 200 block of West College Street.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Juan Manuel Bueno Guzman, 27, on local warrants at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday at 2401 Clayton Ave.

1 turns self in on warrant

Miguel Angel Munos, 34, reportedly turned himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.