Market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Submitted

Sheryl Ehlke, right, of the Albert Lea Farmers Market presents Katie Eisen with the basket of goodies she won in the July 27 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies from the market vendors. Provided

