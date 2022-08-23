Mary S. Keating, 86, of Albert Lea, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Born on Wednesday, January 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Stan and Angela (Bagan) Speltz. Mary was a loving wife, caring mother of nine, proud grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of ten. Most important to her were her faith, family, friends, and community.

Left to cherish her memory are her nine children, Kathy (Doug) Heilman, Raymond (Angela) Keating, Susan Mason, John (Cheryl) Keating, Angela (Stephen Whittington) Keating, Jim (Christy) Keating, Patte (Dave) Hansen, Tom (Heidi) Keating, and Jennifer (Scott) Schiele; 21 grandchildren, Allison, Bryan, Chandler, Grady, Christine, Miranda, Mallory, Mickey, Connor, Chloe, Cooper, Jimmy, Ryan, Andrew, Abigail, CJ, Veronica, Wayne, Quincy, Flynn, and Brooklyn; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Stan and Angela Speltz, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Raymond G. Keating; two brothers, Robert and Arthur Speltz; and a son-in-law, Dick Mason.

A memorial mass will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in St. Theodore’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1970 Oakcrest Ave #208, St Paul, MN 55113, the Education Foundation of Albert Lea, P.O. Box 828 Albert Lea, MN 56007, or St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, 315 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.