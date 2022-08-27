MDA seeks input about budget before next legislative session

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is gathering ideas as it considers the state’s next biennial budget. Farmers, food businesses and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are all invited to share policy, funding and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through Sept. 15.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

• Sept. 7, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• Sept. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Registration is necessary for these events.

The Minnesota Legislature appropriates funds for the MDA and related agricultural activities through a two-year budget bill that is part of the state’s overall government funding.

State budgets are set in legislative sessions that take place in odd-numbered years and are sometimes revised during sessions in even-numbered years. The next legislative session begins on Jan. 3, 2023, and will determine the next two-year state budget.

Information about the MDA’s mission, leadership, and responsibilities is available on our website.